Sylvester Stallone confirms Tulsa King season 3 as season 2 premiere breaks series record

Tulsa King season 2 premiered on Paramount+ last week, and according to Deadline, it broke a series record with 5.4M active sub-households in its first seven days. The premiere drew 2M global views during its first day, which is a record for the series. Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to celebrate the success of the new season, and he also let it slip that Tulsa King season 3 is in the works.

“ I am elated and so proud of our cast because our show has gone up 75% over last year which is unheard of, and Season 2 got 100% on ROTTEN TOMATOES! ” Stallone said. “ Also it’s the Second most popular show in the WORLD across all streaming services! Thank you so much and we are working on the third season at this moment. ” The series hasn’t been officially renewed for a third season, but with those numbers, it can’t be far off.

“ Tulsa King’s return shattered records with 2M active sub households on premiere day and over 5M globally for the week, fueling Paramount+’s continued momentum as the fastest growing SVOD four years in a row, ” Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios said in a statement. “ The show’s success is a testament to the combination of Sly’s star power and swagger coupled with Terry Winter’s gifted writing and the unique world building that only Taylor Sheridan can do. “

The show has clearly been gaining fans since the debut of the first season in 2022, with Paramount saying that the “ season 2 premiere grew 934% compared to season 1 in social engagements in the first seven days. ” Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President of Programming at Paramount+, added, “ It’s tremendous to see the premiere resonate with a record number of viewers. Stallone makes the role of Dwight Manfredi irresistibly compelling, and he is complemented by a phenomenal ensemble cast. We can’t wait to share what his unlikely crew and their formidable adversaries are up to this season. “

The official synopsis for Tulsa King season 2: “ Dwight (Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York. ”