Gretchen Mol joins Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King season 4 as series regular

Deadline reports that Gretchen Mol is set to join Sylvester Stallone as a series regular on Tulsa King season 4, which has recently kicked off production. She’s set to play Amanda Clark, a Tulsa politician.

As Terence Winter is back on board as an executive producer and head writer of the new season, this is something of a reunion. Mol was previously a series regular on Boardwalk Empire, the HBO period mob drama which Winter created.

The season 3 finale of Tulsa King is set to debut on November 23. The season has the following synopsis: “ As Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies – and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family. “

As successful as the series has been, it’s had more than its share of behind-the-scenes turmoil. The biggest issue is that it struggles to retain a showrunner. Winter was the showrunner on the first season, but he later announced that he would be stepping down, reportedly due to creative differences with creator Taylor Sheridan. However, he did return for the second season as a writer, with executive producer and director Craig Zisk serving as the primary showrunner for that season. Dave Erickson then signed on to steer the ship for the third season after a successful run on Mayor of Kingstown. However, there were rumblings that Erickson didn’t see eye-to-eye with Stallone, leading to Winter being brought in as head writer for season 4, but not as the showrunner.

So… who is taking charge? Recent reports state that the show will be operating without a proper showrunner this season. According to multiple sources, Scott Stone, the executive in charge of production from 101 Studios – which produces Tulsa King – is the show’s default showrunner. He is said to be working closely with unit production managers Rebecca Rivo and Christian Agypt in running the series.

NOLA King, the upcoming Tulsa King spinoff series starring Samuel L. Jackson, isn’t faring any better in the showrunner department. Dave Erickson was slated to serve as showrunner of that series, but had to bow out, reportedly due to a scheduling conflict. What is going on over there?