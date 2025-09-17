Tulsa King renewed for season 4 ahead of S3 premiere

The king will continue his reign, as Paramount+’s Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, has officially been renewed for a fourth season.

The news of Tulsa King returning for a fourth season comes just a few days before the season three premiere, which is set for Sunday, September 21st, with episodes airing weekly until the finale on November 16th. Like the debut season, the third will have nine episodes (the sophomore season had 10).

Paramount has been devoting a lot of time and money to Tulsa King; and considering their reports show that the second season premiere saw 21.1 million global viewers — making it the most-watched original show in the streamer’s history — that’s really no surprise. Outside of the core series, we will also be getting NOLA King with Samuel L. Jackson. Remember, Jackson’s Russell Lee Washington, Jr. hasn’t even been introduced into the series yet, showing just how much faith there is in the material and character. And hey, if anyone knows how to franchise television dramas right now, it’s Taylor Sheridan, who spun off Yellowstone into a number of expansions, including 1883, 1923 and, hopefully some day, 2001: A Yellowstone Odyssey…

As for what we can expect for season three, Tulsa King, Paramount had the following synopsis: “As Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies – and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.”

In addition to Sylvester Stallone, fellow returners include Martin Starr (Lawrence Geigerman), Jay Will (Tyson Mitchell), Annabella Sciorra (Joanne Manfredi), Neal McDonough (Cal Thresher), and Frank Grillo (Bill Bevilaqua). Joining Jackson on the newcomer front will be Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp and Kevin Pollak.

Overall, Paramount+ claims 159 million views for season two of Tulsa King. Both seasons are currently available for a binge stream ahead of this Sunday.

Have you been keeping up with Tulsa King? Where do you hope to see the storylines expand? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.