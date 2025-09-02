More power leads to more problems as Sylvester Stallone goes to war in the latest trailer for Tulsa King Season 3

Get in the Cybertruck, loser! We’re going to topple a criminal empire! That’s right, folks! If you thought Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi was up to his neck in s**t last season, wait until you get a load of today’s Tulsa King Season 3 trailer. The new season finds Dwight and his crew fostering a moonshine empire, but what’s a hostile takeover without some dangerous competition?

Here’s the official logline for Tulsa King Season 3, courtesy of Paramount+:

“In Season Three, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies – and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.”

Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, James Russo, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson will also appear as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in season three before moving from Tulsa to New Orleans as the lead in the recently greenlit Tulsa King spinoff, NOLA King.

In the latest trailer for Tulsa King Season 3, Dwight encounters an offer he can’t refuse when a maker of delicious moonshine goes up for sale. While deciding the best way to stage a hostile takeover and eradicate the competition, Dwight runs afoul of Special Agent Musso (Kevin Pollak), who’s well-acquainted with Dwight’s criminal past. Meanwhile, Frank Grillo’s Bill Bevilaqua wants to know about his cut of the action. If that wasn’t bad enough, trouble comes to town thanks to Jeremiah Dunmire (Robert Patrick), a powerful, forceful man with deep pockets in the liquor business.

Between crime kingpins warring for control over a valuable liquor property, old skeletons coming out of the closet, Martin Starr (Bodhi) running surveillance from inside a Cybertruck, and Samuel L. Jackson’s Russell Lee Washington Jr. paying Dwight a visit before relocating to New Orleans to become the NOLA King, the Tulsa King Season 3 trailer has everything fans could want for another round of hard-hitting episodes and crime-related drama.

