NOLA King: The Tulsa King spinoff series starring Samuel L. Jackson is already looking for a new showrunner

By
Posted 5 hours ago
Tulsa King has had a real problem keeping showrunners, and the potential spinoff series NOLA King seems to be having the same troubles before it has even begun.

Variety reports that Dave Erickson is no longer set to serve as the showrunner of NOLA King. This is reportedly due to a scheduling conflict, and the search for a replacement is now underway. It should be noted that NOLA King hasn’t yet received an official green light from Paramount+. The potential series would star Samuel L. Jackson as a prominent gangster in New Orleans. Jackson will first appear in the upcoming third season of Tulsa King, where he’ll face off against Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi.

Terence Winter was the showrunner of the first season of Tulsa King. He later announced that he would be stepping down, reportedly due to creative differences with creator Taylor Sheridan. However, he did return for the second season as a writer, and the show went without a traditional showrunner that season. Dave Erickson then signed on to steer the ship for the third season.

Samuel L. Jackson joins Sylvester Stallone in the Tulsa King universe in new season 3 image

Jackson spoke with Collider a week after the announcement and was pleased to join the Taylor Sheridan universe. “I’m really happy to be in that universe,” he said. “I was just talking to Pierce [Brosnan] about that earlier. I watched Tulsa King, and I liked it even before that idea came up. I know very little about what’s going to happen. I don’t know the character’s name. I don’t know what our history is. I don’t know anything about it, but I do know that I’m very anxious to jump into it and find out what it’s going to be.

Tulsa King season 3 recently wrapped production. Although there’s no official release date yet, it’s believed to debut on Paramount+ later this year.

Our own Alex Maidy was a fan of the second season of Tulsa King, saying it’s “as good if not better” than the first. “This new season further distinguishes itself from other Taylor Sheridan-created series rather than getting lumped in as another show from the guy who made Yellowstone,” Maidy wrote. “Tulsa King is violent, funny, and the best mob series to hit the air since The Sopranos.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Source: Variety
