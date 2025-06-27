Samuel L. Jackson joins Sylvester Stallone in the Tulsa King universe in new season 3 image

It was revealed earlier this month that Samuel L. Jackson would be joining the third season of Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King before taking center stage in his own spinoff. Stallone took to Instagram to reveal a new image from the production of Tulsa King season 3, which also offers a first look at Jackson’s character.

According to reports, Jackson is believed to be playing a character named Russell Lee Washington Jr. He will come into conflict with Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi during the third season, but will head down to New Orleans for the spin-off series, NOLA King.

NOLA King is being written by Dave Erickson, who is deeply involved in the Taylor Sheridan universe as he’s also the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on Mayor of Kingstown, as well as the third season of Tulsa King. The show could start production in February. Jackson spoke with Collider a week after the announcement and was quite pleased to be joining the Taylor Sheridan universe. “ I’m really happy to be in that universe, ” he said. “ I was just talking to Pierce [Brosnan] about that earlier. I watched Tulsa King, and I liked it even before that idea came up. I know very little about what’s going to happen. I don’t know the character’s name. I don’t know what our history is. I don’t know anything about it, but I do know that I’m very anxious to jump into it and find out what it’s going to be. “

In addition to Jackson, the third season of Tulsa King features a few fresh additions to the cast, including Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, and Kevin Pollak.

The official synopsis for Tulsa King season 2: “ Dwight (Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York. ”