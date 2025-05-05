Kevin Pollak to stir up trouble for Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King Season 3

The Usual Suspects and Grumpy Old Men actor Kevin Pollak is heading to Tulsa, and he’s not looking to make friends. According to Variety, Kevin Pollak will join the Tulsa King Season 3 cast as Special Agent Musso, “an FBI agent with an axe to grind.”

The second season of Tulsa King ended on November 17, 2024, with some big plot threads wrapped up and other cliffhangers dangling. In the finale, Dwight had a final showdown with nemesis Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough), but let his adversary live. After Cal attempted to destroy Dwight by fixing his trial or attacking his wind farm, it was an intriguing development for the mobster to let his foe remain alive. It was also a wise decision, as the death of a prominent businessman would not have been easy to hide. Meanwhile, Dwight makes an unexpected friend out of Bill Bevilacqua (Frank Grillo), another enemy he must face. To Dwight’s benefit, Bill kills Dwight’s boss, Chickie Invernizzi. It was a shocking twist, but it set up some more great interaction between Dwight and Bill in the third season.

In Tulsa King Season 3, Sylvester Stallone returns as Dwight Manfredi alongside his co-stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, James Russo, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

“I’ve been an admirer of Sly’s throughout his entire career and could not be more excited to be a part of this stellar cast and extraordinary production,” said Kevin Pollak about joining the Tulsa King Season 3 cast.

Kevin Pollak is an acclaimed actor and stand-up comedian. Many remember him as Hockney for Bryan Singer’s crime classic The Usual Suspects. In contrast, others recall his role as Jacob Goldman, the son of Walter Matthau’s Max Goldman in the Odd Couple comedy films Grumpy Old Men and Grumpier Old Men. Pollak recently completed work on A Tree Fell in the Woods, a dramatic comedy about four adults navigating deception and desire when a fallen tree on New Year’s Eve triggers a chain of events that challenge their relationships and the lies they tell themselves and each other.

Will Kevin Pollak make a good addition to the Tulsa King Season 3 cast? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.