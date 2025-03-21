Robert Patrick and Beau Knapp join Taylor Sheridan and Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King Season 3 as series regulars

Is Sylvester Stallone about to clash with a T-1000? I say this because Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Peacemaker, 1923) will join the cast of Tulsa King alongside Beau Knapp (SEAL Team, Death Wish, The Nice Guys) for Season 3 of the Taylor Sheridan-created series at Paramount+. Today’s announcement finds Patrick and Knapp landing series regular roles, with production already in motion.

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after being released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that might as well be another planet.

For Tulsa King Season 2, Dwight (Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa. But just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Robert Patrick will play Jerimiah Dunmire for Tulsa King Season 3, “a powerful, forceful man with deep pockets in the liquor business.” Secondly, Beau Knapp will play Cole Dunmire, Jarimiah’s son, “a trust fund country boy with crazy in his eyes.”

The third season finds Patrick and Knapp joining Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, and Frank Grillo, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

Tulsa King is one of Paramount+’s biggest success stories. Tulsa King Season 2 set a record for the streamer’s most-watched global premiere, with 21.1 million subscribers tuning in to witness Dwight’s fate. Tulsa King is one of many series from Sheridan, with shows like Yellowstone, 1923, 1883, Special Ops: Lioness, Landman, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves dominating the Western and Crime genres for several years.

