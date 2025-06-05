Tulsa King spinoff in the works starring Samuel L. Jackson

According to Variety, a spinoff of Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King is currently in the works at Paramount+, with Samuel L. Jackson set to star.

The spinoff series will be set in New Orleans and is currently titled NOLA King. Jackson will make a guest-starring appearance in the upcoming third season of Tulsa King to set up the series. Deadline has a few more details, saying that Jackson is believed to be playing a character named Russell Lee Washington Jr. Much like Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi, Washington Jr. comes from the world of crime. He will face off against Dwight in the third season before heading out to take over New Orleans.

The third season of Tulsa King is currently in production in Atlanta and Oklahoma, with Jackson expected to film his episodes in July. Should everything proceed as planned, NOLA King could start shooting in February. The spinoff is being written by Dave Erickson, who is deeply involved in the Taylor Sheridan universe as he’s also the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on Mayor of Kingstown, as well as the third season of Tulsa King.

Erickson is expected to move from Tulsa King to the new series, where he will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. I suppose this means that Tulsa King would need yet another new showrunner for its fourth season.

The new season of Tulsa King features a few fresh additions to the cast, including Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, and Kevin Pollak.

The official synopsis for Tulsa King season 2: “ Dwight (Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York. ”