Tulsa King gets a new showrunner, season 3 is now in production

When season 2 of Tulsa King premiered on Paramount+ last September, series star Sylvester Stallone confirmed that a third season was already in the works. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Tulsa King season 3 is now in production, with filming taking place in Georgia and Oklahoma – and the series has a new showrunner! That showrunner is executive producer Dave Erickson, who also happens to be the showrunner on another series that was created by Tulsa King creator Taylor Sheridan, Mayor of Kingstown.

After writing the script for the pilot episode in just one day, Sheridan passed the showrunner duties on the first season of Tulsa King over to Terence Winter (Boardwalk Empire). Winter had said he would be stepping away from the series after that season, but he ended up coming back for the second season, splitting duties with producing director Craig Zisk, “Winter handling the writing side and Zisk handling the on-the-ground production duties.” Paramount+ did not mention Winter or Zisk in their announcement that season 3 is filming, so they don’t appear to be involved with the show any longer.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King is executive produced by Sheridan, Stallone, Erickson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Braden Aftergood, Jim McKay, Sheri Elwood, Ildy Modrovich, and Keith Cox.

Tulsa King sees Sylvester Stallone taking on the role of Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo. After he’s released from prison, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that might as well be another planet. Here’s the official synopsis for Tulsa King season 2: Dwight (Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.

