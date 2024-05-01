Airbnb has recreated the X-Men mansion from X-Men ’97 and you can stay there!

Airbnb has recreated the X-Men mansion from X-Men ’97, complete with danger room, Beast’s lab, and more. Best of all, you can stay there!

If you’ve ever wanted to spend a night at Xavier’s Institute for Higher Learning, now’s your chance. Over the last few months, a mansion in Westchester County, New York has been meticulously transformed into the X-Mansion from X-Men ’97 by Airbnb, complete with Professor X’s office, Beast’s lab, the danger room, and even a giant severed head of a Sentinel sitting out front.

You can check out a handful of pics from the Airbnb X-Men mansion below, plus a hell of a lot more on the listing page itself.

Hosted by Jubilee, the X-Mansion has room for 8 guests and includes 4 bedrooms, 5 beds, and 2.5 baths. It will cost $97 per guest, with requests for bookings closing at 11:59 PM PT on May 13th.

Here are some of the things you’ll be able to do during your stay, according to Jubilee:

• I’ll lead you through new student orientation (don’t worry we’ll get to the fun stuff fast).



• Enter Beast’s totally gnarly lab! It’s like a science playground where you’ll be able to power-up with mutant energy elixirs.



• Take a class in the Danger Room, where some of our combat professors will teach you how to improve your fighting skills—you never know when you’ll have to fend off The Hellfire Club!



• Head to the War Room to try on Cerebro, and find out your mutant superpower. Maybe you’ll be an Omega level mutant like Storm!



• Before you leave, we’ll debrief you on your new powers AND you can snag your official diploma and class photo.



• Oh, and beignets for breakfast (Gambit’s secret recipe) My fave!



The X-Men mansion is part of Airbnb’s new “Icons” effort, which will allow guests to star in iconic pop culture properties. One of the others includes Carl’s house from Pixar’s Up, which is actually lifted off the ground by a giant crane. “ The name Airbnb is a noun and a verb used all over the world, that’s a good thing, that means everyone knows it. But the downside is kind of like Kleenex or Xerox, it’s associated with one thing, and we want to do more things, ” Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told THR. “ We want to be in the business not just of places to stay, but experiences and more. And so I think this is a gateway for us to offer more types of services and more types of offerings, and really just do something I think that brings magic in the world and attaches us to some of the biggest icons in culture. “

The first season of X-Men ’97 is coming to a close on Disney+, with the final two episodes set to drop on May 8th and May 15th. You can check out a review from our own Steve Seigh right here.