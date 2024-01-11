Yellowstone Season 6: What do we know about the final season?

As the Dutton family and the cast of Yellowstone face uncertainties amid the hit series coming to an end, fans, until recently, were wondering not just what to expect in the final season but when they can expect it. The good news, of course, is that both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have ended, but alas that’s only one of the challenges now facing Yellowstone Season 6.

When Will Yellowstone Season 6 air?

Originally, the plan was to split the fifth season of Yellowstone into two parts, with Part 2 due to air in fall of 2023. That didn’t happen due to the strikes, so now Paramount is dubbing Yelllowstone’s final season number 6. It’s now due in the fall of 2024. It can’t air any sooner because the show’s shooting in Montana is notoriously weather dependant, and it can’t be shot until winter is over.

How many episodes will Yellowstone: Season 6 be?

Two of the biggest problems facing the final season of Yellowstone stem directly from the strikes, as creator Taylor Sheridan had yet to complete the scripts when the WGA strike was called. If took months for the strikes to end, and in that time the plan shifted, as originally there was supposed to be a Season 5 part 2 with 6 episodes, but this plan was scrapped in favor of a legit sixth and final season.

Will Kevin Costner be in it?

Yellowstone made more headlines than ever when it was revealed that Costner wanted to put in fewer hours during the final season partly so he could focus on his passion project Horizon: An American Saga. Once it was out that Costner would officially be leaving the ranch, word came that the show would be coming to an end. While we wait for the last set of episodes, CBS announced that Yellowstone re-runs would be part of their Sunday night schedule this fall, and lo-and-behold, the edited-for-broadcast-tv version is now one of the top rated series on TV.

But where does that leave John Dutton? According to a bombshell report on Puck, Costner wanted veto power over how his character made his exit on the show, ensuring he would have a “moral death” clause. Sheridan is said to have declined. When the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, there was some hope that maybe cooler heads would prevail and Costner would sign on for Yellowstone’s final season. Sadly, recent reports suggest Costner won’t be returning at all, so it’s likely we’ve already seen the last of John Dutton.

What Will Happen to Beth and Rip?

Here’s where it gets interesting. With the final season set to do away with John Dutton, the focus will likely fall to the romantic duo at the centre of the show, Cole Hauser’s Rip and Kelly Reilly’s Beth. While they aren’t the only star-crossed lovers on the show, with Luke Grimes’s Kaycee and Kelsey Asbille’s Monica also seeing their shares of ups and downs, fans are obsessed with this couple. The show has often revolved around Beth’s deadly rivalry with her estranged (adopted) brother, Jamie (Wes Bentley), and it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine that if John Dutton dies, the prodigal son is somehow behind it. If so, I expect Beth to go on the warpath and for the show to end with Jamie’s presumably violent death.

Will Rip Be In It?

While Rip is one half of Yellowstone’s biggest power couple, another behind-the-scenes Yellowstone battle has been brewing – this time between Hauser and creator Taylor Sheridan. Unlike with Costner, this has nothing to do with what’s happening on screen or with money. Rather, Sheridan is accusing Hauser’s new coffee brand, Free Range Coffee, of sporting a logo nearly identical to that of his coffee brand, Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee. Hopefully, this battle doesn’t lead to more behind-the-scenes strife, but these squabbles have a tendency to get out of hand.

What is Yellowstone 2024?

This seems to be the current title for the sequel series starring Matthew McConaughey and (potentially) other members of the Yellowstone cast. No word yet on what the series will involve, but you can be sure that John Dutton won’t be tipping his hat – both because of Costner and, come on, Dutton has to die in Yellowstone, right? If he does die, I imagine surviving cast members will make their way over to this show. If Beth and Rip survive the final season, I would expect them to be leads alongside McConaughey, which would make sense and give the show some legit crossover appeal.

What About the Prequels?

The well-received prequel 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is set to air one more season. It will likely premiere before Yellowstone Season 6, as Sheridan is thought to have completed the scripts. Paramount also announced another spin-off called 1944, which would presumably take the Dutton clan through WW2, and could (theoretically) include characters from 1923, including Brandon Sklenar’s Spencer. That said, the role could potentially be recast, as, if he’s supposed to be in his fifties, Sklenar would be a bit on the young side. Sheridan’s also got Lawmen: Bass Reeves on the air. Originally, this seemed to be set in the Yellowstone universe, but so far hasn’t been linked to shows like 1883, despite a similar style.

What do you expect to see in the final season of Yellowstone? Which character(s) do you think won’t make it out alive? Let us know!