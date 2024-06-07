Kurt Russell reportedly circling role in Yellowstone spinoff alongside Michelle Pfeiffer

Although Yellowstone is set to come to an epic conclusion with its final season, we haven’t seen the last of the Dutton family, not by a long shot. A new Yellowstone spinoff series will continue the story, and according to Jeff Sneider, the legendary Kurt Russell is circling a role in the project.

Nothing has been confirmed at the moment, but Kurt Russell has been mentioned before in relation to Yellowstone. The Tombstone actor is no stranger to the genre, and it would be easy to imagine him joining the franchise. It reported last month that Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes would be reprising their roles of Rip, Beth, and Kayce in the new show, and another Hollywood icon could be joining them: Michelle Pfeiffer.

Matthew Belloni mentioned Pfeiffer’s possible involvement in Puck earlier this year, saying the actress was actually closer to committing to the spinoff than Matthew McConaughey, who was previously announced to be leading the show. McConaughey reportedly won’t sign a deal until he sees a script from creator Taylor Sheridan. Until something official is announced, you shouldn’t take this as a guarantee, but a Yellowstone spinoff with Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer among the cast would boast quite a lot of star power. That’s one way to make up for Kevin Costner’s exit.

Speaking of Costner, although his departure from the series was a shock, and we’re still not entirely clear on exactly what went on behind the scenes, the actor has expressed an openness to return. “ I’d like to be able to do it but we haven’t been able to, ” Costner said. “ I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we’re at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I’d love to do it. “

Would you like to see Kurt Russell join the Yellowstone franchise?