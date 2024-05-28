Yellowstone sequel series signs Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes

The sixth and final season of the Paramount Network series Yellowstone is currently in production, aiming for a November 2024 premiere – but the franchise is going to end with the series finale of the flagship show. There have already been reports about a sequel series that may end up starring Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer, alongside returning Yellowstone cast members. Apparently Paramount had a bumpy time getting those returning cast members on board – a couple months ago, it was reported that they were holding out for bigger paydays – but it looks like the deals have been signed now. According to Puck, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes are officially on board to reprise the roles of Rip, Beth, and Kayce on the Yellowstone sequel series.

When asked if Kevin Costner might show up in the final season of Yellowstone, Puck wrote, “ I still have a feeling Costner will end up in the series finale—the incentives for him, (series creator Taylor) Sheridan, and Paramount are too great—but as of now there’s no plan. In better news, as I predicted, Yellowstone breakouts Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes have ended their standoff and are wrapping up deals to return for the sequel series. No movement on Matthew McConaughey or Michelle Pfeiffer, both of whom will need to be satisfied with the creative direction before signing on. “

Puck had previously said that Hauser and Reilly were asking to be paid $1.25 million per episode, which would make them some of the highest earners on television. It’s not yet known if Paramount is putting up that much cash, or if the actors met the studio somewhere in the middle.

According to an official press release from Davis Glasser at 101 Studios, one of the production entities involved with the show, the sequel series has the following logline: “The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world.”

Are you glad to hear that Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes are coming back for the Yellowstone sequel series, and might be sharing the screen with Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer? Share your thoughts on this news by leaving a comment below.