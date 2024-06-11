The Rivals of Amziah King: Kurt Russell, Cole Sprouse, & more join Matthew McConaughey thriller

There are rumors circulating that Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club) and the legendary Kurt Russell (Big Trouble in Little China) might end up sharing the screen in an upcoming Yellowstone sequel series – if McConaughey likes the script, whenever it might land on his desk. But while we wait to find out what’s going to happen with that project, Deadline has revealed that McConaughey and Russell just worked together on the recently wrapped crime thriller The Rivals of Amziah King ! Also in the cast are Cole Sprouse (Lisa Frankenstein), Owen Teague (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), Scott Shepherd (Killers of the Flower Moon), Rob Morgan (Mudbound), Tony Revolori (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Jake Horowitz (Bones and All), and newcomer Angelina LookingGlass.

The Rivals of Amziah King is directed by Andrew Patterson, who received a good amount of positive attention for his feature directorial debut, the sci-fi mystery film The Vast of Night (watch it HERE), which dealt with UFO activity in 1950s New Mexico. Patterson also wrote the screenplay for his second feature, and plot details are being kept under wraps. All that has been revealed is that this is “a character-focused crime thriller” and it takes place “against the unique backdrop of remote Oklahoma”. McConaughey plays the titular Amziah King, whoever he may be.

Black Bear Pictures fully financed the project and produced alongside Heyday Films and G.E.D. Media. The individual producers are Will Greenfield, David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford of Heyday Films, and Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler of Black Bear. Patterson is a producer on the film as well. Heyday’s Rob Silva and Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova serve as executive producers.

When The Rivals of Amziah King was first announced thirteen months ago, Schwarzman provided the following statement: “ Black Bear is thrilled to partner with our friends at Heyday in supporting the bold creation that will be The Rivals of Amziah King. Andrew Patterson’s visionary filmmaking and Matthew McConaughey’s extraordinary talent are sure to deliver audiences a truly original and compelling film. “

Heyman added: “ When I first watched The Vast of Night it was clear me that Andrew Patterson was a remarkable talent with a singular vision. I am incredibly excited to be working with Andrew and to support him and Matthew as they bring Amziah to life and make what I believe will be an extraordinary film. “

Are you interested in seeing Matthew McConaughey, Kurt Russell, and their co-stars in a crime thriller from the director of The Vast of Night? Share your thoughts on The Rivals of Amziah King by leaving a comment below.