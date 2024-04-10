Kevin Costner says he’d love to return to Yellowstone but wonders if the ship has sailed

After abruptly exiting the show and threatening a lawsuit for unpaid wages, Kevin Costner says he’d love to return to Yellowstone.

By
Yellowstone, Kevin Costner, CinemaCon

While Kevin Costner is busy promoting his upcoming two-part Western at CinemaCon, he’s making headlines by saying he’d “love” to return for the final episodes of Yellowstone. Costner’s Yellowstone exit caused quite a stir, with the actor going so far as to threaten a lawsuit, saying he’s owed $12 million for the second half of season five. Will Costner return as John Dutton for the final episodes of the series? Let’s see what he has to say.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Costner said, “I’d like to be able to do it but we haven’t been able to … I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we’re at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I’d love to do it.”

Costner’s statement is tricky. He reportedly wanted to approve storylines for his character and have a direct hand in deciding Dutton’s fate. However, like many creators, Taylor Sheridan might prefer something other than giving Costner creative control.

“[Dutton] needs to be proactive in what happens and I’ve kind of had my own fantasy how [the character’s final arc] might be,” Costner added. “But that’s Taylor’s thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see.”

Costner’s words could be moot, seeing as the scripts for the second half of season five are complete, and production is likely to begin shortly. There’s also a chance Sheridan will want to avoid being bothered with Costner after returning to the drawing board following the actor’s exit. Rewriting the second half of Yellowstone could have been challenging, and scrapping the new ideas to bring Costner back to the fold is a significant hurdle.

What do you think about Costner’s desire to return to Yellowstone to “finish the story?” Is this verbal gesture too little, too late? Is Sheridan’s best move to soldier on without Costner and then focus on his other shows? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Tags: , ,
icon More TV News
Yellowstone, Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner says he’d love to return to Yellowstone but wonders if the ship has sailed
Star Andrew Scott and writer/director Steven Zaillian say their Netflix show Ripley could return for season 2, but Scott needs a break first
Ripley season 2 might happen after Andrew Scott takes a break
kat dennings, tim allen, shifting gears
Kat Dennings to join Tim Allen in his new ABC sitcom Shifting Gears
Game of Thrones, Jon Snow series, Kit Harington
Game of Thrones: Kit Harington says Jon Snow series has been shelved
View All

About the Author

8210 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Yellowstone News

Latest TV News

TV Reviews

The Sympathizer TV Review

Director Park Chan-wook and producer/star Robert Downey Jr deliver a brilliant satire that defies genre conventions.

TV Reviews
Fallout

Fallout TV Review

Jonathan Nolan’s adaptation of the acclaimed video game series raises the bar with a fantastic story and awesome cast.

Load more articles