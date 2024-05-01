Ryan Gosling returns as Beavis for The Fall Guy premiere

There is a lot of hype surrounding this month’s The Fall Guy, and considering it’s a tribute to the world of cinematic stunt work, it’s no surprise that Tuesday’s Los Angeles premiere pulled through, with stuntmen jumping through glass and leaping off balconies to dazzle the crowd before the movie even started. But Ryan Gosling had his own moment, reprising his runaway rendition of Beavis (to Mikey Day’s Butt-Head), bringing the metalhead slackers to one place you’d never expect to see them.

Appearing at The Fall Guy’s premiere, Gosling and Day stepped out as the characters, dressed from enormous head to toe just as they were on Saturday Night Live last month – although it is still a little bothersome that their Beavis and Butt-Head are in shirts that say “Death Rock” and “Skull”, since Beavis would always rock a Metallica shirt and Butt-Head would have on an AC/DC tee. It should be noted that Ryan Gosling didn’t spend his entire The Fall Guy red carpet time dressed as Beavis, as prior to that, he did step out in more appropriate digs…

The original SNL sketch was an immediate part of the highlight reel for the 49th season. It began with a discussion between Heidi Gardner’s news host and Kenan Thompson’s expert professor on the prominence of artificial intelligence. But the sketch quickly veered when it was revealed that somebody in the audience (Gosling) looked remarkably like cartoon character Beavis, something that distracted Thompson’s character enough where Beavis had to be removed…only to have his spot filled with a spot-on Butt-Head (Day).

The Beavis and Butt-Head sketch was one of the most memorable moments from Gosling’s April 13th hosting gig, which also found him starring in a sequel to the 2017 “Papyrus” video, which saw his character becoming disturbed that Avatar would use the namesake font for its title.

Speaking at the premiere, Ryan Gosling was far more intellectual and insightful than Beavis, saying, “Obviously this a love letter to the stunt community, they are the hardest-working people in show business. They risk more than anyone. This movie is just a giant campaign to get stunts an Oscar,” referring to the so-far failed one to recognize stunt work at the Academy Awards. He added, “I don’t know what to say, how do you say thank you to someone that got set on fire eight times for you, jumped from a helicopter, rolled a car eight times for you — this is just such an example of what they do for us, what they contribute to cinema, what they risk for all of us. It’s really been an honor to be a part of something that tells your story in some small way.” The Fall Guy opens on May 3rd.

