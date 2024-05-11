Gina Carano moving forward with Disney, Lucasfilm lawsuit

Taking legal action against Disney and Lucasfilm is a monumental task, but Gina Carano is ensuring everybody – especially those she is suing – that she is up for the challenge. This all stems from Carano being fired from The Mandalorian over a series of viewpoints on gender, the Covid-19 pandemic and more, something that triggered the former MMA fighter to enact legal action.

Gina Carano maintained that she was unjustly canned from The Mandalorian, a move that found her being defended by co-star Bill Burr, in addition to Elon Musk, who offered to foot her legal bills. While Disney and Lucasfilm sought to have the case tossed, Carano has refused to back down. Here is a partial response to the studios’ request to dismiss, as per Deadline: “After admitting that they discriminated against Carano for her personal political beliefs and subjected her to disparate treatment from her similarly situated male co-stars, The Walt Disney Company, Lucasfilm LTD, and Huckleberry Industries (collectively, “Defendants”) assert that the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution gives them absolute immunity. Defendants are incorrect.”

The response on behalf of Gina Carano also maintains that “there are no facts in the Complaint to suggest that Carano’s claims implicate, let alone clearly establish, the First Amendment interests Defendants assert…They only assert that they have absolute First Amendment immunity to terminate any actor for any reason they see fit. The law does not support their claim.” A hearing over the dismissal request is set for next month.

Gina Carano previously said that she hoped to have her name cleared of any clear wrongdoing, although that’s going to be tough to do for a number of reasons: one, she is going up against powerhouses in the industry; two, her social media posts and other comments are highly questionable and damaging to say the very least.

Gina Carano played Cara Dune in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian before she was fired back in 2021, with the character ultimately being written out of the show as well, only briefly being mentioned in season three.

What do you think will come of Gina Carano’s legal action against Disney and Lucasfilm? Where do you see her acting career going?