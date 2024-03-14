Gina Carano talks Disney’s response to her lawsuit and only wants her name to be cleared

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano recently opened up to The Hollywood Reporter for a new profile piece. When Elon Musk posted that he would cover any legal expenses for lawsuits in cases where the defendant claims their free speech was being impeded, Carano would take him up on his offer. Carano claimed Disney and Lucasfilm harassed and defamed her for refusing to conform to their viewpoints. Carano argued that the witchhunt against her is gender-related, saying her male co-stars did not receive the same punishment for making similar comments against right-wingers. Carano seeks $75,000, plus punitive damages from Lucasfilm for wrongful discharge and sex discrimination.

Carano speaks in depth about the details that surround her lawsuit and her internal journey through the experience. When it came time to address Disney’s quick response to her legal petition, she would reply diplomatically to Bob Iger’s one-word address on the matter. CNBC had asked him if he had any comments about the situation, to which he simply said, “None.” Carano’s reaction to that answer is, “That was a wise answer. I think he’s a very smart man. I know that he’s probably dealing with a lot right now. And so I think just by saying the simple word that he said, I think that was wisdom.”

She would also emphasize that she has a close friendship with her Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal, who has a trans sister and is an open supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. Although Carano was accused of being homophobic and transphobic, she reveals Pascal stuck by her side and reached out to her after the tragic news of the death of their former co-star, Carl Weathers, “Me and Pedro were so close. He knows 1,000 percent I’m not homophobic or transphobic. He texted me after Carl Weathers passed away. We had our conversation and it was beautiful. One thing he did say was, ‘Thank you. You and Carl Weathers have always been protectors.’ And he knows what that means, and I know what that means, and I wish I could tell why. We basically left it at ‘I can’t wait to give you a big hug.’ ”