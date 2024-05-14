You’re Cordially Invited trailer: Will Ferrell & Reese Witherspoon clash in R-rated wedding mayhem

If you’ve ever wanted to see Will Ferrell wrestle a not-quite-dead alligator in a hotel room, well, the first teaser trailer for Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming comedy You’re Cordially Invited has got you covered.

“ A woman (Reese Witherspoon) planning her sister’s (Meredith Hagner) perfect wedding and the father (Will Ferrell) of a young bride-to-be (Geraldine Viswanathan) find out that they are double booked for their destination wedding at a remote resort on an island off the Georgia coast, ” reads the official synopsis for You’re Cordially Invited. “ When both parties decide to share the small venue, chaos ensues and disaster awaits. “

If you’ve ever been involved in organizing a wedding, you know how easy just about anything can turn to pure chaos; toss in a competing wedding party, oh boy. “ If I look out on that dock and that bride’s not my baby girl, that bride’s going in the f***ing lake, ” Ferrell says in the trailer. “ Splish splash, bitch, taking a bath. ” To which Witherspoon replies, “ I’m gonna kick your ass, and it’s gonna be embarrassing, because you’re big and I’m little. “

Written and directed by Nicholas Stoller, who you might know from Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors, the film stars Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer and Celia Weston.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar last year, Witherspoon said You’re Cordially Invited harkens back to the days of feel-good comedies. “ I think the human capacity to handle as much heartbreak and tragedy that’s happened in the world is really diminished, ” she said. “ I think of opportunities to make movies and television shows that are joyful, optimistic, funny … I think about what I want to see on a Friday night, and while I can appreciate a true-crime show or a podcast, I really need some levity. I think the world is looking for a little brightness. “

You’re Cordially Invited will premiere on Prime Video on January 30, 2025. What did you think of the You’re Cordially Invited trailer?