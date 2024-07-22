Rebel Moon: The Director’s Cut red band trailer lets the blood flow

After the release of Zack Snyder‘s space saga Rebel Moon, the director teased his true vision would come in R-rated director’s cut epics. Netflix has just released the official Red Band trailer to part one of Snyder’s Director’s Cuts, which features a bevy of blood, steamy sex scenes and even robot boobs. The two parts are also renamed for these cuts with part one now titled Chalice of Blood and part two titled Curse of Forgiveness.

The official synopsis reads,

“Delve further into the mythology and madness of Zack Snyder’s epic sci-fi saga in the viciously sexier, bloodier world of Rebel Moon — Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness. In Snyder’s director’s cut, a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.”

The cast includes Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of ‘Jimmy’. Also starring Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi and Corey Stoll. Bergen Swanson, Sarah Bowen, Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad are executive producers. Producers include Deborah Snyder, Eric Newman, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller. Zack Snyder writes the script with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten.

Both movies will premiere on Netflix on August 2.