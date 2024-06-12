Twilight of the Gods: Zack Snyder anime series gets a September premiere date

The director’s cuts of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon movies will be available to watch on the Netflix streaming service as of August 2nd – and just one month later, we’ll be getting more entertainment from the Snyder / Netflix collaboration, as it has been announced that the anime series Twilight of the Gods is scheduled to premiere on September 19th. The date announcement video can be seen in the embed above.

Said to be a “daring and spectacular animated vision of Norse mythology,” Twilight of the Gods has the following synopsis: In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds and great despair, LEIF, a mortal King, is saved on the battlefield by SIGRID, an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, SIGRID and LEIF survive a wrath of terror from THOR, which sets them – and a crew of crusaders – on an against all odds and merciless mission for vengeance. This heroic story of love, loss and revenge, is a journey to Hell and beyond… across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against Gods and demons.

The voice cast includes John Noble (Fringe) as Odin, Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) as Thor, Paterson Joseph (Timeless) as Loki, Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead) as Inge, Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049) as Sigrid, Stuart Martin (Dampyre) as Leif, Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor) as Egill, Jamie Clayton (Hellraiser) as Seid-Kona, Kristopher Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Andvari, Peter Stormare (The Big Lebowski) as Ulfer, Jamie Chung (Big Hero 6) as Hel, Corey Stoll (Ant-Man) as Hrafnkel, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen (Borgen) as Hervor, and Thea Sofie Loch Næss (The Last Kingdom) as Thyra.

Snyder created the series with Jay Oliva and Eric Carrasco. Snyder also serves as an executive producer on Twilight of the Gods alongside Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Jay Oliva. The show is coming our way from Stone Quarry Animation, and the animation house is Xilam Animation. Zack Snyder directed the first and final episodes, while other directors on the show include Jay Oliva, Andrew Tamandl, Tim Divar, and Dave Hartman.

Are you interested in Twilight of the Gods, and will you be checking the show out when it starts streaming in September? Let us know by leaving a comment below.