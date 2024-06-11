Rebel Moon director’s cuts get new titles and an August release date

Netflix has announced an August release date for the director’s cuts of Zack Snyder’s two Rebel Moon movies, which also have new titles

We’ve known all along that director Zack Snyder intended to release extended, R-rated director’s cuts of his movies Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire (read our review HERE) and Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver (read our review of that one HERE), which were rated PG-13 in their shorter form. What we didn’t realize is that the director’s cuts would have different titles than the shorter versions – but Netflix has just confirmed that is the case, while also unveiling a batch of images from the director’s cuts and announcing that they will both be available to watch on their streaming service as of August 2nd. The new title for the director’s cut of the first movie is Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice of Blood . The second movie is Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness .

The images from the director’s cuts can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice of Blood has been given a R rating for brutal bloody violence and gore, sexual content, graphic nudity and language. Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness received an R rating for strong bloody violence and gore throughout, strong sexuality, nudity and some language.

Snyder has always been open about the fact that he’s hoping “a massive IP and a universe that can be built out” from the foundation of Rebel Moon. He crafted the story for Rebel Moon with 300 co-writer Kurt Johnstad, and the pair wrote the screenplay with Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten. The events of the two films, which draw inspiration from Seven Samurai, are set in motion when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

Here’s press release information on the director’s cuts: Delve further into the mythology and madness of Zack Snyder’s epic sci-fi saga in the viciously sexier, bloodier world of Rebel Moon — Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness. In Snyder’s director’s cut, a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.

The films star Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II), Ray Fisher (Justice League), Doona Bae (The Host), Jena Malone (Sucker Punch), Staz Nair (Supergirl), E. Duffy (whose previous credits are all short films), Charlotte Maggi (MaveriX), Sky Yang (Tomb Raider), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Alfonso Herrera (Ozark), Cary Elwes (Saw), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), Anthony Hopkins (Hannibal), and Stuart Martin (Army of Thieves).

Snyder, his wife Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller are producing the Rebel Moon films through their company Stone Quarry. Eric Newman is producing via his banner, Grand Electric, while Grand Electric’s Sarah Bowen executive produces.

Rebel Moon  Part One: Directors Cut. Jimmy (Performed by Dustin Ceithamer/Voiced by Anthony Hopkins) in Rebel Moon  Part One: Directors Cut Cr. Netflix ©2024.

Rebel Moon  Part Two: Directors Cut. Fra Fee as Balisarius in Rebel Moon  Part Two: Directors Cut Cr. Netflix ©2024.