Zack Snyder sees the Rebel Moon franchise wrapping up in 4 to 6 films

Following a limited theatrical release, director Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire (read our review HERE) was released through the Netflix streaming service back in December. Viewers will get the chance to find out what happens in the second half of the story when Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver reaches the service this Friday – and while doing press for that film, Snyder confirmed that a Rebel Moon 3 is already in the works. But he doesn’t intend to wrap this franchise up as a trilogy. In the end, he thinks there could be a total of 4 to 6 Rebel Moon movies!

Speaking with Radio Times, “ We absolutely have the story (for Rebel Moon 3) all set, we did all that work. We wrote a treatment for the movie so we’ll see how we go ahead. … I guess (a total of) 4 makes sense. 4 or 6 movies, depending… I guess it’s whether or not every time we make one of these movies we make two, that’s the question. We were talking about it the other day and I was like, would an audience be disappointed if they only got one movie now from Rebel Moon? Would they be like, ‘Oh, it’s one now? Great.’ “

As you can tell from all this sequel talk in his interviews, Snyder has always been open about the fact that he’s hoping “a massive IP and a universe that can be built out” from the foundation of Rebel Moon. He crafted the story for Rebel Moon with 300 co-writer Kurt Johnstad, and the pair wrote the screenplay with Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten. The events of the two films, which draw inspiration from Seven Samurai, are set in motion when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made. Snyder has previously described this one as “a war movie“.

The films star Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II), Ray Fisher (Justice League), Doona Bae (The Host), Jena Malone (Sucker Punch), Staz Nair (Supergirl), E. Duffy (whose previous credits are all short films), Charlotte Maggi (MaveriX), Sky Yang (Tomb Raider), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Alfonso Herrera (Ozark), Cary Elwes (Saw), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), Anthony Hopkins (Hannibal), and Stuart Martin (Army of Thieves).

While we wait to see if there are going to be more movies (and if so, how many there will be), the Rebel Moon franchise is already being expanded with comic book tie-ins, Snyder has mentioned a spin-off idea, and there’s an animated series in development.

Would you like to see 4 to 6 Rebel Moon movies? Do you think they should continue making two at a time? Share your thoughts on this franchise by leaving a comment below.