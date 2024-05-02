Rebel Moon: Part One director’s cut earns its R rating with brutal bloody violence, gore, & more

The director’s cut of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire has received an R rating for violence, gore, and more

Following a limited theatrical release, director Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire (read our review HERE) was released through the Netflix streaming service back in December, then Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver (read our review of that one HERE) reached the service last month… but we’ve known from early on that these PG-13 versions of the movies wouldn’t be the only versions we’d see. Snyder has also put together extended director’s cut of both films, which will each have around an hour of additional footage. They’re expected to be released through Netflix sometime this summer, possibly in August, and the director’s cut of Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire just got its rating from the Motion Picture Association ratings board. It earned an R for brutal bloody violence and gore, sexual content, graphic nudity and language .

Snyder said the director’s cuts of both films will be released the same day, so we should hear about the extended version of Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver receiving its rating very soon.

Snyder has always been open about the fact that he’s hoping “a massive IP and a universe that can be built out” from the foundation of Rebel Moon. He crafted the story for Rebel Moon with 300 co-writer Kurt Johnstad, and the pair wrote the screenplay with Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten. The events of the two films, which draw inspiration from Seven Samurai, are set in motion when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

The films star Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II), Ray Fisher (Justice League), Doona Bae (The Host), Jena Malone (Sucker Punch), Staz Nair (Supergirl), E. Duffy (whose previous credits are all short films), Charlotte Maggi (MaveriX), Sky Yang (Tomb Raider), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Alfonso Herrera (Ozark), Cary Elwes (Saw), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), Anthony Hopkins (Hannibal), and Stuart Martin (Army of Thieves).

Snyder, his wife Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller are producing the Rebel Moon films through their company Stone Quarry. Eric Newman is producing via his banner, Grand Electric, while Grand Electric’s Sarah Bowen executive produces.

Are you looking forward to the Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire director’s cut? What do you think of the reason given for the R rating? Let us know by leaving a comment below.