The action-packed trailer for Netflix’s Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game brings Helldivers vibes to Zack Snyder’s sci-fi franchise

Who’s ready to return to Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon? If you raised your hand, get ready, because a trailer for Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game is here, and things will get loud! Set in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon universe, Blood Line is an online co-op action game developed by Super Evil Megacorp. It lets players take control of a rebel heading to the frontline of a covert rebellion to recover their planet from the diabolical Motherworld. Blood Line features top-down gameplay with multiple classes at your fingertips. The free game is available exclusively for Netflix subscribers via the Netflix app.

“I’m a giant ‘Fortnite’ fan, I play tons of ‘Fortnite.’ So for me, I really don’t have huge experience with campaign-style game,” Zack Snyder told Variety ahead of the game‘s launch. “That’s cool and it’s not really my gaming experience, so it’s fun to kind of get in that head space. And they really, honestly, they’re just super smart about that stuff. And I was really amazed at the level of detail. And when I say the level of detail, of course, everything is detailed — but the sort of narrative detail, where they really kind of giving you these exciting boss fights that make you better, because they kind of teach you how to play.”

Today’s Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game trailer is giving Helldivers vibes. The first one, not Helldivers 2. It’s a matter of perspective. Get it? Ha chi cha! Anyway, Blood Line finds players unloading on Motherworld soldiers, enemy vehicles, and infiltrating bases overrun with tyrannical maniacs. The action looks fast-paced and explosive as you roll, dodge, and shoot your way through one level after the next. The different character classes offer a variety of mobility, armor sets, and customizable stats. You can join the fight against evil with other players via online multiplayer options, tackling each mission as an unstoppable group of rebels with a cause.

Concerning the future of the Rebel Moon franchise, Snyder says there’s plenty of stories to tell, but he’s waiting for the right time to strike. Speaking with Variety, Snyder said, “There’s tons of stories. So, I mean, I think it’s literally, it’s endless. But, again, like I say, I’m waiting to see how we want to and in what way we would move forward, if at all.”

What do you think about the Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game trailer? Have you ever played a game on your phone via Netflix? What do you want from the future of the Rebel Moon franchise? Let us know in the comments section below.