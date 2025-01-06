Rebel Moon: The Descent: An explosive trailer for the Netflix VR game finds players launching an all-out attack on the Motherworld’s military

Are you ready to dive back into Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon franchise like never before? I hope so because, thanks to the fine folks at Sandbox VR, a Rebel Moon VR game is coming to 55 physical Sandbox VR locations tomorrow, January 7. Rebel Moon: The Descent will find players “gear up with their fellow rebels for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld’s military,” per the game’s description. “Inspired by the vision of legendary director Zack Snyder, players become members of the resistance and are transported to the planet of Daggus, where they experience what it’s like to descend through towering skyscrapers, gritty urban streets, and a subterranean mine while they defeat enemy soldiers and spacecraft.”

Rebel Moon: The Descent is Sandbox VR’s 10th immersive experience and second collaboration with Netflix after launching Squid Game Virtuals in 2023. Players lost their minds for Sandbox VR’s Squid Game experience, resulting in the fastest climb to $1 million. As a positive word about the game spread, Squid Game Virtuals earned $4.56M in two months at physical venues.

“We’re exploring a couple others right now, nothing signed yet,” Sandbox VR CEO Steve Zhao explained to Variety. “But having worked with Netflix on two IPs already and getting the hang of working with them, and we love them, it’s just very organic for us to see what else is there. This could be definitely a multi-year relationship as we continue to explore what IPs could work. For us, directionally, it certainly helps to have IP that really resonates with fans. Or in the case of, a ‘Rebel Moon,’ we were all big fans of Zack Snyder. Another thing is, we also want to look at IPs that work really well in VR. So anything that’s action-packed, anything with a very distinct, rich, colorful world, those really resonate. And, of course, something that’s very social, something people can really collaborate together on.”

In addition to Rebel Moon: The Descent, Netflix plans to launch another game set in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon universe via Netflix’s streaming platform. While it’s easy to forget that Netflix offers video game experiences, it’s worth noting that quality games like the Golden Idol series, Monument Valley 3, The Almost Gone, and Centipede Reacharged exist on the platform.

