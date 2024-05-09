Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson reunite for the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast

The famed stars of one of the biggest sitcoms in TV history come together to host a podcast, which will feature some of their famous friends.

By
cheers podcast

The podcast world has taken off in a way that no one thought. Our favorite stars of stage and screen are able to sit down and have candid discussions without flash and utilize their time for lengthy interviews. Enter Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson. According to Deadline, the duo, who were part of an ensemble cast on the Emmy-winning NBC hit comedy Cheers, will be reuniting to catch up with each other and friends for a podcast series called Where Everybody Knows Your Name. The apt title comes from the iconic theme song of the sitcom. The actors who portrayed Sam Malone and Woody Boyd will be premiering the podcast on SiriusXM on June 12.

The show doesn’t explicitly set out to be a Cheers retrospective, but there should no doubt be some reminiscing as the series is about Danson and Harrelson reuniting after years of different career paths and sharing with each other life stories and conversations with friends they made along the way. Danson explained, “Though I’ve always dreaded small talk at a cocktail party, I’ve found that it is a genuine privilege to sit down with someone for a deep, uninterrupted conversation. With this podcast, we’ll do just that. And that I get to do it with Woody, my dear friend of many decades, is the cherry on top of the sundae. Each week, we’ll reflect on our own friendship and careers, and get to the core of the special guests who join us. I can’t wait for you to listen.”

Harrelson would add, “The best part about doing this podcast is that it’s given me an excuse to hang out with Ted. Sure, we’ll talk with interesting guests, and sure we’ll share some laughs along the way, but the biggest win will be rekindling our romance, I mean friendship, after all this time. And I’m glad listeners will be able to join us for that.”

The show comes from SiriusXM and TeamCoco, which is Conan O’Brien’s company, and O’Brien himself is set to be featured on an upcoming episode. Additional guests on the podcast will include Eric Andre, Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Laura Dern, Jane Fonda, Simu Liu, Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, Martin Short and Mary Steenburgen.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,
icon More Pop Culture
cheers podcast
Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson reunite for the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast
Apple ad for new iPad Pro blasted for symbolically crushing creativity
Steve Albini
Steve Albini, pioneering producer of Nirvana and the Pixies, dies at 61
SAG-AFTRA AI
SAG-AFTRA continues fight against AI ahead of 2026 contract
View All

About the Author

1550 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Ted Danson News

Latest Pop News

Load more articles