Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson reunite for the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast

The podcast world has taken off in a way that no one thought. Our favorite stars of stage and screen are able to sit down and have candid discussions without flash and utilize their time for lengthy interviews. Enter Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson. According to Deadline, the duo, who were part of an ensemble cast on the Emmy-winning NBC hit comedy Cheers, will be reuniting to catch up with each other and friends for a podcast series called Where Everybody Knows Your Name. The apt title comes from the iconic theme song of the sitcom. The actors who portrayed Sam Malone and Woody Boyd will be premiering the podcast on SiriusXM on June 12.

The show doesn’t explicitly set out to be a Cheers retrospective, but there should no doubt be some reminiscing as the series is about Danson and Harrelson reuniting after years of different career paths and sharing with each other life stories and conversations with friends they made along the way. Danson explained, “Though I’ve always dreaded small talk at a cocktail party, I’ve found that it is a genuine privilege to sit down with someone for a deep, uninterrupted conversation. With this podcast, we’ll do just that. And that I get to do it with Woody, my dear friend of many decades, is the cherry on top of the sundae. Each week, we’ll reflect on our own friendship and careers, and get to the core of the special guests who join us. I can’t wait for you to listen.”

Harrelson would add, “The best part about doing this podcast is that it’s given me an excuse to hang out with Ted. Sure, we’ll talk with interesting guests, and sure we’ll share some laughs along the way, but the biggest win will be rekindling our romance, I mean friendship, after all this time. And I’m glad listeners will be able to join us for that.”

The show comes from SiriusXM and TeamCoco, which is Conan O’Brien’s company, and O’Brien himself is set to be featured on an upcoming episode. Additional guests on the podcast will include Eric Andre, Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Laura Dern, Jane Fonda, Simu Liu, Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, Martin Short and Mary Steenburgen.