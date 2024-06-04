Kelsey Grammer is eager to get more fan-favorites to appear in the second season of Frasier

Dr. Frasier Crane has made his return to Boston, and while many were anticipating some of the characters from the original show to make appearances, the new incarnation would attempt to stand on its own, instead of relying on pre-established characters. This would mean that even though Niles and Daphne’s son is a big part of the new show, his parents would not be showing up. At least not yet. However, the first season of Paramount+’s Frasier would still include a return for the former Mrs. Crane, Lilith, who is played once again by the great Bebe Neuwirth. Frasier’s former radio producer from Seattle, Roz Doyle, would also return to make a surprise cameo in the season finale episode.

In Variety‘s new interview with Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, the articulate actor is excited to get more fan-favorite characters to return for the upcoming season, some of which may include Frasier’s old pals from Cheers. Grammer expresses zeal for the possibility of bringing back Shelley Long, Ted Danson, Jane Leeves and David Hyde Pierce. He explains,

It’s just a matter of willingness to be on the show. And if there’s a good story. I’d still love to have Shelley come back and play Diane, for one more sense of closure for Frasier. Because now that he’s back in Boston, there are things that will come up, and I think that she would be one of them. And Ted, we have a few ideas for that.”