The Marvels: Teyonah Parris had no clue about Beast cameo until she watched the movie in theaters

The Marvels star Teyonah Parris had no clue about the film’s Beast cameo until she watched the movie in theaters with everyone else.

By
The Marvels, Beast, Teyonah Parris

While The Marvels may not have been the blockbuster sequel that Marvel Studios was hoping for, it did contain one element that had fans talking: a cameo by none other than Beast of the X-Men. The reveal was a big surprise to audiences, even Teyonah Parris, who was actually in the scene but had no idea she would be sharing the screen with the iconic X-Men character.

In The Marvels‘ mid-credits scene, Monica Rambeau (Parris) wakes up in a hospital bed to find an alternate version of her mother as well as X-Men’s Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast. Although the character was a digital creation this time around, he was voiced by Kelsey Grammer, who played the role in X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

While chatting with ET’s Ash Crossan, Parris revealed she was just as surprised as everyone else when Beast appeared on screen. “I had no clue until it aired,” Parris said. “When we filmed it, it was an actor who was very kind, very nice. He was dressed in a lab coat. He looked like a normal, regular doctor. No one said, ‘By the way, there’s gonna be a little surprise.’ I had zero clue. Zero. I found out with everyone else.

Related
The Marvels originally had an ending that featured a major death scene

The Marvels also included an ongoing gag in which the other characters attempt to give Rambeau a superhero name, but the film ended with no clear choice. However, Parris said that they did film a scene with Rambeau’s superhero name, but it was removed from the movie. “We chose it, and then I watched the movie, and I was like, ‘Wait, did I miss it? Was it in there? Did we cut it?’‘ she said. “I do not know what the name is officially, because we filmed it, and then it didn’t make the movie, and if it doesn’t make the movie, I’m guessing it doesn’t exist in the MCU canon yet.

In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence,” reads the official synopsis. “But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.” The film is available on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray and is also streaming on Disney+.

Source: ET Now
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Thomas Haden Church, Spider-Man 4
Will Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire return for Spider-Man 4? Thomas Haden Church thinks so
The Golden Schmoes: voting deadline has been extended!
The Karate Kid, Joshua Jackson
Joshua Jackson joins cast of the new Karate Kid movie
Wendell Pierce, Superman, Perry White
Superman: Wendell Pierce to play The Daily Planet’s Perry White
View All

About the Author

9531 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest The Marvels News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews
Dune: Part Two, first reactions

Dune: Part Two Review

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two is stunning. If a third film is made, this might become the great sci-fi trilogy of our generation.

Load more articles