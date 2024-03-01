The Marvels: Teyonah Parris had no clue about Beast cameo until she watched the movie in theaters

While The Marvels may not have been the blockbuster sequel that Marvel Studios was hoping for, it did contain one element that had fans talking: a cameo by none other than Beast of the X-Men. The reveal was a big surprise to audiences, even Teyonah Parris, who was actually in the scene but had no idea she would be sharing the screen with the iconic X-Men character.

In The Marvels‘ mid-credits scene, Monica Rambeau (Parris) wakes up in a hospital bed to find an alternate version of her mother as well as X-Men’s Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast. Although the character was a digital creation this time around, he was voiced by Kelsey Grammer, who played the role in X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

While chatting with ET’s Ash Crossan, Parris revealed she was just as surprised as everyone else when Beast appeared on screen. “ I had no clue until it aired, ” Parris said. “ When we filmed it, it was an actor who was very kind, very nice. He was dressed in a lab coat. He looked like a normal, regular doctor. No one said, ‘By the way, there’s gonna be a little surprise.’ I had zero clue. Zero. I found out with everyone else. “

The Marvels also included an ongoing gag in which the other characters attempt to give Rambeau a superhero name, but the film ended with no clear choice. However, Parris said that they did film a scene with Rambeau’s superhero name, but it was removed from the movie. “ We chose it, and then I watched the movie, and I was like, ‘Wait, did I miss it? Was it in there? Did we cut it?’ ‘ she said. “ I do not know what the name is officially, because we filmed it, and then it didn’t make the movie, and if it doesn’t make the movie, I’m guessing it doesn’t exist in the MCU canon yet. “