The Marvels originally had an ending that featured a major death scene

The Marvels is now available to watch on Disney+, and while the movie wasn’t the project that was able to pull Marvel Studios out of the fire, it tried to entice the viewers at the eleventh hour that something major was coming when the final teaser stated, “Be there for the moment that changes everything.” Spoiler for those who haven’t seen it, but the post-credits scene features Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Beast from the X-Men movies. Something that may or may not be addressed in Deadpool & Wolverine. However, according to Zawe Ashton, who played the big baddie Dar-Benn in the film, there was another big moment that was to take place in the ending of the movie.

Digital Spy reports on Ashton appearing on the Phase Zero podcast from ComicBook.com. She reveals that during the finale sequence that had Carol Danvers and Dar-Benn fighting in space, Captain Marvel was originally written to die along with Dar-Benn. Ashton explained, “There was another ending that we did film where Brie and myself are kind of in space still having it out, and they kind of combust together, which was really amazing. And that was just a day on wires hanging out with Brie, which is surreal and fun. But yeah, there were a few different plans, I think.”

Ashton continued, “There was always going to be an epic death just because in terms of, I just think in terms of just bringing that story psychologically for Carol to a close I think was always the best thing. You don’t want to think, did she defeat her? Is this over? Is she going to be kind of doomed to this life of feeling guilty about this whole thing forever and ever? Or is she going to get this redemptive moment where Dar-Benn’s out of the picture and then she gets to almost take on the mantle of what she was trying to do?” Dar-Benn was not meant to continue in the MCU, but the revised ending now has Captain Marvel surviving the ordeal.