The Marvels to fly higher, further, and faster with digital and Blu-ray release dates

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels gets digital and Blu-ray release dates to bring the Captain Marvel sequel home to MCU fans.

The Marvels is almost ready to fly higher, further, and faster on Digital and Blu-ray! The Captain Marvel sequel starring Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Teyona Parris (Captain Monica Rambeau), and Eman Velani (Ms. Marvel) takes flight on Apple TV+ and Prime Video beginning on January 16, 2024, and on Blu-ray and DVD on February 13.

The digital and physical releases of The Marvels pack a punch with exclusive bonus content, including deleted scenes, a gag reel, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and an audio commentary from co-writer/director Nia DaCosta and VFX Supervisor Tara DeMarco.

While The Marvels is the lowest-grossing installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s worth noting that many who saw the film had a blast and enjoyed the adventure’s lighter tone and shorter runtime. The Marvels banked $197 million worldwide, becoming a casualty of the SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions preventing the cast from giving the film a proper promotional lead-in.

“In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence,” reads the official synopsis. “But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

In addition to Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, The Marvels also stars Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

Boo me if you want, but I enjoyed the hell out of The Marvels. It was fun, funny, high-spirited, and featured an army of alien kittens wreaking havoc among the cosmos. That’s a good time in my book.

Are you looking forward to catching The Marvels on digital or Blu-ray? Will you be adding the film to your physical media collection? Let us know in the comments section below.