Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine teaser trailer breaks global records as fans celebrate the Merc with a Mouth’s fabled return

While the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs were locked in a heated battle to win Super Bowl LVIII, Marvel Studios was busy scoring record-breaking numbers for its highly anticipated Deadpool and Wolverine teaser trailer. The teaser previews Deadpool’s MCU debut, and it’s as hilarious, clever, and action-packed as you’d expect. The teaser broke global records following its release on Sunday, scoring 365 million views in 24 hours, which makes it the most-viewed movie trailer of all time.

Alongside the teaser trailer, Marvel shared the official title of the Deadpool threequel, aptly titled Deadpool and Wolverine. The film already indicates that it flies in the face of Disney’s family-friendly sensibilities, with references to pegging, ultra-violence, and Wade declaring himself as Marvel Jesus. You might want to leave the kids at home for this one. Then again, maybe they’re used to this sort of thing after repeatedly watching the other two Deadpool movies.

Deadpool and Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen, with the House of Ideas teasing cameos from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The massive viewership for the Deadpool and Wolverine teaser trailer signifies overwhelming excitement for Deadpool’s MCU introduction. Thankfully, leaks about the film haven’t kept fans from getting excited about the movie. If anything, people are busily freeze-framing the teaser to unearth secrets about the plot or unexpected character cameos. One example comes from fans debating about a masked gunman who some believe could be the famed Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom. Upon further inspection, I doubt the character in question, but speculation is part of the fun when a preview like this comes around.