The Last Stop in Yuma County Review

PLOT: While stranded at a rural Arizona rest stop, a traveling salesman is thrust into a dire hostage situation by the arrival of two bank robbers with no qualms about using cruelty-or cold, hard steel-to protect their bloodstained fortune.

REVIEW: Having the same style as a famous filmmaker can be both an advantage and disadvantage. In many ways, The Last Stop In Yuma County reminded me of Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight. It’s coming together of many stories and a rewatch giving so much context to every little event meant a certain level of skill. Sure, it may look like No Country For Old Men (and even feature a bit part with Gene Jones) but it’s very much its own film. And now that director Francis Galluppi has been chosen to make an Evil Dead movie by Sam Raimi himself, all eyes will be on Yuma County. But don’t go into this expecting another filmmaker’s tendencies. Galluppi has a style all his own.

The first thing that stands out about The Last Stop In Yuma County is its gorgeous cinematography. It’s great to see something set in the desert and not have this weird orange tinge. I love Breaking Bad just like the rest of us but not every desert scene needs the exact same look. If anything, there’s a slightly overexposed look to it that I really liked. The score combines with what’s in the frame in such a satisfying way that it just oozes atmosphere. The sound design helps to establish the tension but even the barren landscape contributes. This is the kind of movie you can feel.

The story follows the many lives intersecting at a diner as they wait for gas to arrive at the local station. The most prominent of which are the two brothers who robbed a nearby bank. All the patrons are desperate to continue their journey, while the brothers hope to go under the radar. Every bit of dialogue reveals another layer of the ever-unwinding tapestry of this tale. Characters you don’t expect to be prominent are and those expected to save the day are gone in a flash. Actor familiarity is used to the movie’s advantage, with the entire cast rounded out with recognizable character actors.

All of the performances here are good but it’s Jim Cummings and Richard Brake that make the most of their roles. Cummings is a great lead that manages to go on quite the journey of self-discovery. As much as this is an ensemble piece, this is really Jim’s film. He brings so much to the role and works so well as the audience surrogate. Brake may just be the most underrated character actor out there, as he’s able to bring some menace to any role he inhabits. One half of a pair of bank robbers, Brake’s demeanor helps set the tone for the entire second act. His interactions are the catalyst for nearly every plot development, so a lot is riding on him.

Francis Galluppi served as both the writer and director so there’s a lot to get excited about with this young filmmaker. He’s never bogged down with trying to keep the audience up to speed. You’re either along for the ride and paying attention or you’re not. He’s not rewarding the lazy watcher so make sure you’re giving the narrative you’re undivided attention. Otherwise, you won’t be privy to the satisfying payoffs. And just when you think you’ve got his filmmaking style cornered, he goes in a different direction.

The Last Stop In Yuma County is a slow burn in the best of ways. Little nuggets of information are revealed, increasing the intrigue with everyone. Whenever you think the story is going one way, something unexpected happens that throws everything for a loop. And given that the story structure is a little off the beaten path, these moments come at unexpected times. The tension rides high and builds up to such crescendos of violence that I was left blown away by its execution. I wasn’t entirely sure what to make of the film as it progressed, but by the end, I wanted to restart the journey again. So this is far from my Last Stop in Yuma County.

THE LAST STOP IN YUMA COUNTY IS IN THEATERS AND DIGITAL ON MAY 10TH, 2024.

