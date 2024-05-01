The Huntsman: Shawn Ashmore, Garret Dillahunt, Elizabeth Mitchell star in serial killer thriller

The serial killer thriller The Huntsman is set to begin filming in Oklahoma on May 22nd, and with that date just a few weeks away we’ve received a press release that reveals some casting information: Shawn Ashmore of Adam Green’s Frozen and the X-Men franchise is set to star in The Huntsman alongside Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead), Elizabeth Mitchell (The Purge: Election Year), and Jessy Schram (Unstoppable). Out of Exile director Kyle Kauwika Harris takes the helm of this “gritty psychological thriller”, working from a screenplay by Steven Jon Whritner that’s based on author Judith Sanders’ novel of the same name.

The Huntsman will see Ashmore taking on the role of a repressed ICU nurse volunteering as a reader for a recovering coma patient (Dillahunt), the prime suspect in the savage murders of six young women in a small southwestern town. The suspect’s wife (Mitchell), refusing to believe that her husband is the killer, struggles with the mounting complexities of the investigation. With a dedicated detective (Schram) trying to solve the mystery before more bodies turn up, numerous other suspects take the case on a spiraling journey.

Frank Malinoski is providing the financing. Plymouth Rock Entertainment’s Whritner and SafeHouse Films’ Jacob Ryan Snovel are producing the film with Nicholas Clement and Maddison Bullock. Dillahunt, Sanders, and Malinoski serve as executive producers.

Harris gave the following statement: “ I’m excited to start shooting this dark and atmospheric story. We live in a world where outward appearances are oftentimes deceiving, and one of the many intriguing aspects about this project was how the script addresses inner and outer identity, and the reasons why someone would be driven to kill. I’m drawn to material that takes the audience to the narrative edge, and with The Huntsman, we have a film that will shake the viewer up. “

Malinoski added: “ From Sanders’ gripping novel comes an amazing script by Whritner, which, in the hands of our visionary director and a brilliantly talented cast, will come a film that should engage, surprise and thrill the minds and hearts of adult audiences. “

I haven’t read Sanders’ novel (which is available for purchase at THIS LINK), but The Huntsman sounds interesting to me and a solid cast has been assembled for the film adaptation. I look forward to seeing how it’s going to turn out.

Have you read The Huntsman? How does the film adaptation sound to you?