Famke Janssen says “You never know” on returning to the role of X-Men’s Jean Grey

While Famke Janssen saw a welcomed short return in Days of Future Past, many wonder if she would also be willing to appear in the MCU.

By
famke jenssen, jean grey, x-men

The big trailer drop this week finally showed some of Hugh Jackman in action as Logan in the much-anticipated superhero film of the summer, Deadpool & Wolverine. Fans marveled (pun intended) at finally seeing Jackman don the iconic yellow suit from the comics that has been put aside for every movie adaptation in favor of black leather. Eagle-eyed viewers also caught some surprising appearances of additional characters from the X-Men film universe in a quick shot from the trailer. This just adds fuel to the fire of fan speculation on who might make cameos in the fourth-wall-breaking sequel.

As Marvel Studios continues to explore multiverses and even work in some actors from past roles, such as Kelsey Grammer’s return as Beast in a post-credits scene from The Marvels, fans are curious if any of the fan favorites of established franchises are also willing to return. Deadline reports that Famke Janssen recently addressed this question. Janssen spoke with ComicBook.com when she was asked if she’d ever be reprising her turn as Jean Grey for any upcoming MCU project. Janssen replied, “I don’t know. I mean, I didn’t expect to come back after dying as Jean Grey. I came back as the Phoenix [The Last Stand], and I came back in flashback scenes in The Wolverine, and then in Days of Future Past.”

The former evil Bond girl also added that the additional appearances of Jean Grey in the later X-Men movies “were all surprises that I never anticipated.” While it is a long shot that she spill some beans about possibly showing up in Deadpool & Wolverine, she was still inquired about it and responded with, “I don’t know. I doubt it, but you never know.” Meanwhile, Janssen can be seen in the upcoming Boy Kills World as an evil dystopian ruler named Hilda van der Koy. Our own Chris Bumbray just released his review of the film, saying, “Overall, I had a total blast with this demented actioner. Hopefully this finds a theatrical audience, as it really is a great time on the big screen. I had a blast.” Read his full review HERE.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
Pauly Shore’s Richard Simmons biopic to break a sweat with Jordan Allen-Dutton penning the script
Ben Stiller says he was “blindsided” by the not ridiculously good-looking box office results of Zoolander 2
John Logan is writing an adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's violent Western story Blood Meridian for The Road director John Hillcoat
Blood Meridian: John Logan is adapting Cormac McCarthy’s violent Western for director John Hillcoat
Life’s a beach for Amy Adams as she joins the cast of the rehabilitation drama At the Sea from Pieces of a Woman filmmakers
View All

About the Author

1494 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Famke Janssen News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles