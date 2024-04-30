Funko Fusion announces release date for a game combining 20 IPs, like Jaws, Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, Scott Pilgrim, and more

The Funko Pop figures are out of the box and will be coming to PCs and consoles on September 13 for a massive interactive crossover event with the co-op action game Funko Fusion! On Tuesday, Funko Inc. and 10:10 Games released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming video game, which will combine beloved IPs like Jaws, The Thing, Scott Pilgrim, The Walking Dead, Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, Masters of the Universe, and more!

“Our vision at 10:10 Games is to create an incredible co-op videogame experience that will bring gamers from across the globe together in a unique, fun, energetic, and authentic gaming experience,” said 10:10 Games cofounder and Head of Publishing Arthur Parsons. “Crafted by a talented team, Funko Fusion is the ultimate celebration of fandom, blending beloved movie and TV properties for every generation with humor, fun mechanics, and fast-paced high-adrenaline action. Funko Fusion is the experience we believe fans are waiting to play, and finally, on a personal note, I get to have He-Man in a video game!”

Today’s Funko Fusion trailer presents an intriguing blend of third-person gameplay with co-op action elements. Like Fortnite, Funko Fusion combines characters and weaponry from beloved franchises across various film genres. The Funko Fusion trailer also highlights original elements inspired by the Funko brand. From what I can gather, characters from the featured IPs are up against an original threat. We’ll need more details to know plot specifics, so don’t quote me on this aspect of the game.

Surprisingly, Funko Fusion looks fantastic aesthetically. Your mileage for Funko Pops may vary, but the trailer shows the game looking polished, engaging, and, dare I say, epic. I can’t help but wonder if the height of the Funko Pop fandom has passed and if the Funko Fusion game will arrive too late this September. Still, even though I don’t collect them anymore, many people continue to add the figures to their collection.

I admit to being Funko Fusion curious. If Funko Inc. and 10:10 Games introduce a live-service model and update the game with new Pops regularly, this could be a whole new way for fans to interact with the Funko brand.

What do you think about the Funko Fusion trailer? Are you interested in checking the game out? Let us know in the comments section below.