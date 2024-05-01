Shelby Oaks: Mike Flanagan boards Chris Stuckmann horror film as executive producer

Nearly three years have gone by since Chris Stuckmann, a movie critic and author with a channel on YouTube that has over 2 million subscribers, signed a deal with Paper Street Pictures to write and direct the mystery horror film Shelby Oaks . Two years ago, the project became the most-funded horror film project in Kickstarter history, with its crowdfunding campaign pulling in over $1 million. (The initial goal was $250,000.) Filming took place in the Cleveland, Ohio area back in 2022, and while we still don’t know when we’re going to have a chance to see Shelby Oaks, Deadline reports that genre filmmaker Mike Flanagan has just board the project, which is making its way through post-production, as an executive producer.

Flanagan’s previous credits include Absentia, Oculus, Hush, Before I Wake, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and The Fall of the House of Usher. He’ll be executive producing Shelby Oaks alongside Trevor Macy and Melinda Nishioka through their company Intrepid Pictures.

Combining documentary, found footage, and traditional film styles, Shelby Oaks centers on Mia’s frantic search for her sister Riley, after Riley ominously disappeared in the last tape of a group of paranormal investigators called the Paranormal Paranoids. As Mia’s obsession grows, she begins to suspect that the imaginary demon from Riley’s childhood may have been real. The project has been inspired by, and accompanied by, a long-lead online marketing campaign around the subject.

The film stars Camille Sullivan (Hunter Hunter), Keith David (The Thing), Brendan Sexton III (Session 9), Michael Beach (If Beale Street Could Talk), Robin Bartlett (Shutter Island), Charlie Talbert (The Big Short), Emily Bennett (Alone With You) and Sarah Durn (Where the Crawdads Sing).

Stuckmann is producing Shelby Oaks with Aaron B. Koontz, Ashleigh Snead, and Cameron Burns of Paper Street. Adam F. Goldberg, Paul Holbrook, Sean E. DeMott, and Tony Killough are also executive producing, with Shawn Talley, Alex Euting, and Farrell Rose co-producing.

Deadline’s article reveals that Flanagan will be providing guidance and input during the post-production process. Flanagan had this to say: “ It’s been inspiring to watch Chris working toward his dreams over the past few years, and the tenacity and DIY spirit he displayed while bringing Shelby Oaks to life reminded me so much of my own journey over a decade ago. It’s been an honor to walk a few steps with him on his path, and to offer support for Chris’ vision for his ambitious, unique movie. I can’t wait to see where he goes from here. “

Stuckmann added: “ Intrepid’s films and TV shows have inspired me for years, and it’s a dream come true to work with Mike and Trevor on my first feature. I’m ecstatic beyond words to partner on the release of Shelby Oaks. “

Koontz said, “ For a film that had such a hard time getting going, it’s remarkable the doors that then opened to us. The success of our Kickstarter followed by the on-going leadership and guidance from Mike, Trevor, and Melinda is beyond anything I could have hoped for. “

