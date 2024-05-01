Huntington: Glen Powell, Margaret Qualley, and Ed Harris to star in A24 revenge thriller

Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Ed Harris (The Truman Show) are set to star in the revenge thriller Huntington for writer/director John Patton Ford, and Deadline reports that A24 has just boarded the project to handle its domestic distribution.

Drawing inspiration from the 1949 crime comedy Kind Hearts and Coronets, Huntington will see Powell taking on the role of Becket Redfellow, the heir to a multi-billion-dollar fortune who will stop at nothing to get what he deserves… Or what he thinks he deserves. Kind Hearts and Coronets told the following story: When Louis D’Ascoyne Mazzini, who hails from a royal family, is denied dukedom, he plans to kill all the potential threats in his way.

Kind Hearts and Coronets is in the Studiocanal library, and the company is fully financing this take on the concept. Studiocanal’s EVP Global Production Ron Halpern and SVP Global Production Joe Naftalin are overseeing the project with Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures. Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh provided this statement: “We are thrilled to be working closely again with our friends at A24 and Blueprint in bringing this incredibly special project to life. John has assembled a dream array of on-screen talent in the extraordinary Glen Powell, Margaret Qualley and Ed Harris, with others to be announced very soon. We can’t wait to begin filming, and to share this wildly entertaining thriller with audiences around the world next year!

John Patton Ford previously wrote and directed the 2022 mystery Emily the Criminal, which starred Aubrey Plaza in the title role and got an 8/10 review from JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray that you can read HERE.

What do you think of Ford taking the helm of a remake of Kind Hearts and Coronets that will star Glen Powell, Margaret Qualley, and Ed Harris? Share your thoughts on Huntington by leaving a comment below.

With a prominent role in Top Gun: Maverick, the success of the rom-com Anyone but You, the good reviews he’s gotten for the upcoming film Hit Man, and the major release of Twisters on the way, Powell (who was recently cast to star in Edgar Wright’s take on The Running Man) is a star on the rise, so Huntington has landed him at just the right time.

Source: Deadline
