Glen Powell reveals that he pleaded with Edgar Wright to be in his Running Man remake

Glen Powell’s stock rose significantly since his turn as the traditional team antagonist in Top Gun: Maverick, which followed in the footsteps of Val Kilmer’s Iceman in the original. As he partakes in romcoms (Anyone But You), quirky character pieces (Hit Man) and the upcoming big-budget disaster film, Twisters, the last year has been quite the ride for Powell. Of the many projects he’s been announced to partake in the future, one that the star admitted he vied for was the lead in Edgar Wright’s upcoming re-adaptation of The Running Man.

IndieWire recently sat down with the star when the subject of The Running Man entered the chat. Powell stated, “It was so fun for me because I searched ‘Edgar Wright’ in my email the other day, writing ‘Edgar.’ We’ve been going back and forth on script stuff, and it’s so fun. The world that Edgar’s developed on this thing is just outrageous. It’s so good. And really, we’re just both such big fans of the Stephen King book, and it’s going to be a great character. I’m so fired up about it. But I searched my email, and I searched Edgar Wright in my email, and it came up: I had a wish list of directors that I wanted to work with in 2008 when I moved out to LA that I sent my agent at the time — and Edgar Wright is literally number one. I’m such an Edgar Wright man. And so, the fact that I get to work with him right now is just so damn cool.”