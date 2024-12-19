The Running Man: David Zayas joins the cast of Edgar Wright’s remake

Deadline reports that David Zayas (Dexter) has joined the cast of Edgar Wright’s The Running Man. The report states that Zayas plays a character named Richard Manuel.

Glen Powell (Twisters) stars in The Running Man as Ben Richards, a “ desperate man, needing money for his sick daughter, who joins the most popular show, The Running Man, in which teams of killers hunt down contestants. The longer that a contestant survives, the more money that person makes. But as the game show’s producers and killers will find out, this desperate man will break all the rules and expose the show’s dark secrets. ” In addition to Powell and Zayas, the rest of the cast includes Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame), Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), Lee Pace (Foundation), Daniel Ezra (All American), William H. Macy (Shameless), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim), Emilia Jones (CODA), and Jayme Lawson (The Batman).

Edgar Wright is directing The Running Man from a script he co-wrote with Michael Bacall. It’s based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, which was published in 1982 under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. Wright has previously said that The Running Man remake will be closer to the original Stephen King novel than the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie. “ I like the film but I like the book more, and they didn’t really adapt the book, ” Wright said. “ Even as a teenager when I saw the Schwarzenegger film I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t like the book at all!’ And I think, ‘Nobody’s [done] that book.’ So when that came up, I was thinking, and Simon Kinberg says, ‘Do you have any interest in The Running Man?’ I said, ‘You know what? I’ve often thought that that book is something crying out to be adapted.’ Now, that doesn’t mean that it’s easy! “ The Running Man will hit theaters on November 21, 2025.

Zayas is best known for playing Angel Batista on Dexter and Enrique Morales on Oz. He reprised his Dexter role for several episodes of Dexter: New Blood. He was recently seen appearing alongside his real-life wife, Liza Colón-Zayas, in the third season of The Bear.