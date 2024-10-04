Katy O’Brian joins Glen Powell in Edgar Wright’s The Running Man remake

THR reports that Katy O’Brian, who broke out in a big way with Love Lies Bleeding, is set to join Glen Powell in Edgar Wright’s The Running Man.

Powell stars as a “ desperate man, needing money for his sick daughter, who joins the most popular show, The Running Man, in which teams of killers hunt down contestants. The longer that a contestant survives, the more money that person makes. But as the game show’s producers and killers will find out, this desperate man will break all the rules and expose the show’s dark secrets. ” O’Brian will play one of the contestants on the show. This won’t be the first time Powell and O’Brian have worked together, as they both appeared in Twisters, with O’Brian playing one of the members of the storm-chasing crew.

Edgar Wright is directing The Running Man from a script he co-wrote with Michael Bacall. It’s based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, which was published in 1982 under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. Wright has previously said that The Running Man remake will be closer to the original Stephen King novel than the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie. “ I like the film but I like the book more, and they didn’t really adapt the book, ” Wright said. “ Even as a teenager when I saw the Schwarzenegger film I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t like the book at all!’ And I think, ‘Nobody’s [done] that book.’ So when that came up, I was thinking, and Simon Kinberg says, ‘Do you have any interest in The Running Man?’ I said, ‘You know what? I’ve often thought that that book is something crying out to be adapted.’ Now, that doesn’t mean that it’s easy! “

The Running Man isn’t the only major project that Katy O’Brian has in the works. She will also appear alongside Tom Cruise in the eighth Mission: Impossible movie. We don’t know much about her role in the movie, but you would expect that she would be taking part in a few action scenes. O’Brian is also known for her appearances in The Mandalorian as Imperial spy Elia Kane and as Jentorra in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Paramount announced today that The Running Man will hit theaters on November 21, 2025.