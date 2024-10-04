The Running Man remake starring Glen Powell lands 2025 release, plus Naked Gun reboot pushed back

Paramount Pictures has announced a handful of new release dates for its upcoming films, including Edgar Wright’s remake of The Running Man starring Glen Powell. The much-anticipated flick will be released on November 21, 2025.

The studio has also pushed back the release of the Naked Gun reboot starring Liam Neeson. The film was previously set for a July 18, 2025 release, but the film will now hit theaters on August 1, 2025. The new Smurfs animated musical movie directed by Chris Miller, which was previously scheduled for February 14, 2025, will take the date vacated by The Naked Gun. Additionally, Bryan Bertino’s Vicious, starring Dakota Fanning, has been bumped up, moving from August 8, 2025, to February 28, 2025.

Powell is pumped to work with Edgar Wright, whom he has wanted to work with since he started in the business. “ I had a wish list of directors that I wanted to work with in 2008 when I moved out to LA that I sent my agent at the time — and Edgar Wright is literally number one, ” Powell said. “ I’m such an Edgar Wright man. And so, the fact that I get to work with him right now is just so damn cool. “

Wright has previously said that The Running Man remake will be closer to the original Stephen King novel than the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie. “ I like the film but I like the book more, and they didn’t really adapt the book, ” Wright said. “ Even as a teenager when I saw the Schwarzenegger film I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t like the book at all!’ And I think, ‘Nobody’s [done] that book.’ So when that came up, I was thinking, and Simon Kinberg says, ‘Do you have any interest in The Running Man?’ I said, ‘You know what? I’ve often thought that that book is something crying out to be adapted.’ Now, that doesn’t mean that it’s easy! “