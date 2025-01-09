Edgar Wright’s The Running Man adds Colman Domingo as the host of the world’s most dangerous and unforgiving game show

Let the games begin! Today, Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead, Rustin, Sing Sing) joins the cast of Edgar Wright’s The Running Man, a dystopian thriller based on Stephen King’s novel, which the author published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. Wright directs The Running Man from a script he co-wrote with Michael Bacall (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 21 Jump Street) for Paramount Pictures.

Colman Domingo appears in the film as the host of The Running Man, a violent reality show promising an outrageous cash prize. Richard Dawson plays Damon Killian, the host of The Running Man, in the 1987 original, directed by Paul Michael Glaser and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The story revolves around Ben Richards, a man at the end of his rope participating in The Running Man to earn enough money to revive his deathly ill daughter. During his time in The Running Man, Richards runs from hunters trying to kill him, each with a different set of killer skills.

According to sources, Edgar Wright’s version positions Josh Brolin’s TV executive as the central villain. Still, Domingo’s host plays a significant role, hence the reason for bringing an actor of his caliber aboard.

Glen Powell (Twisters) stars in The Running Man as Ben Richards, a “desperate man, needing money for his sick daughter, who joins the most popular show, The Running Man, in which teams of killers hunt down contestants. The longer that a contestant survives, the more money that person makes. But as the game show’s producers and killers will find out, this desperate man will break all the rules and expose the show’s dark secrets.” In addition to Powell, the rest of the cast includes Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame), Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), Lee Pace (Foundation), Daniel Ezra (All American), William H. Macy (Shameless), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim), Emilia Jones (CODA), Jayme Lawson (The Batman), and David Zayas (Dexter).

Previously, Wright said that the remake of The Running Man would be closer to the original Stephen King novel than the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie. “I like the film, but I like the book more, and they didn’t really adapt the book,” Wright said. “Even as a teenager, when I saw the Schwarzenegger film, I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t like the book at all!’ And I think, ‘Nobody’s [done] that book.’ So when that came up, I was thinking, and Simon Kinberg says, ‘Do you have any interest in The Running Man?’ I said, ‘You know what? I’ve often thought that that book is something crying out to be adapted.’ Now, that doesn’t mean that it’s easy!”

Will Colman Domingo make a great host of The Running Man in Edgar Wright’s remake? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.