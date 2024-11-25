Glen Powell crashes his own lookalike contest with an offer for the winner’s parents or a family member to cameo in one of his movies

Glen Powell told the winner of an Austin lookalike contest that their parents or a family member could cameo in one of his movies.

Do you look like Twisters and Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell? Are your parents aspiring actors? Well, you could kill two birds with one stone by winning Austin’s Glen Powell lookalike contest, where the actor says whoever takes home the prize could see their parents or a family member cameo in one of his movies. I’m just learning this, but Powell’s parents “frequently show up” in his films, and he wants someone else to have the same experience. I’m not kidding.

Glen Powell couldn’t attend a Glen Powell lookalike contest in Austin, Texas, because he was busy filming Edgar Wright’s version of Stephen King’s The Running Man. Still, his mother and aunt helped judge the competition. How adorable is that? According to Fox 7 Austin, a physician’s assistant, Maxwell Braunstein, won the top prize. Want to know what he won? I hope you’re sitting down. Braunstein won five whole dollars, a cowboy hat, free queso from Torchy’s Tacos (score), and a special FaceTime message from Powell.

“Welcome to the Justin Hartley lookalike contest,” Powell joked. “In all seriousness, I have assembled you here today for an important mission. I want to pull off a heist, and we don’t need masks because we all have the same face. It’s the perfect crime! They can’t get all of us because we are one: a criminal Glenterprise.”

With the pieces of his master plan falling into place, Powell continued, “You may know that my parents make a cameo in every movie I make, but today the winner of the Glen Powell lookalike contest wins their parents, or any family member of their choice, a cameo in my next movie,” he said. “I am completely serious. This is a cash-value prize of $6 billion.”

Before you visit your local plastic surgeon to increase your chances of taking home $6 billion at a Glen Powell lookalike contest, I’m sure that last part is just Powell being cheeky. That said, imagine telling your parents they have a chance to cameo in one of Powell’s movies because you won a lookalike contest. That’s bound to get your picture on the fridge.

What celebrity could you enter a lookalike contest for? Michelle Monaghan told me I look like “a young Russell Crowe.” Kevin James agreed, but that’s a stretch. Others tell me Zach Galifianakis could play me in a film about my life. That’s more realistic. Let us know which celebrity you look like in the comments section below.