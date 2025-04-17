Judd Apatow russles up Glen Powell for an untitled comedy about a country Western singer in freefall

Boy howdy! Glen Powell (Twisters, The Running Man, Anyone but You) and Judd Apatow (Knocked Up, The King of Staten Island, Bros) are hitching a ride aboard the same horse for an untitled original comedy at Universal. The project finds Powell returning to his laptop to pen the script with Apatow and play the lead.

The untitled comedy finds Glen Powell playing a country Western star in free fall, with Apatow getting behind the camera to direct. In addition to directing, Apatow produces through his Apatow Productions label, which has a deal at Universal, where the film is setting up camp. Apatow’s previous films with the studio include his landmark comedy The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Funny People, This Is 40, Trainwreck, and The King of Staten Island.

Powell produces alongside Dan Cohen through their joint venture Barnstorm, with Kevin Misher producing through Misher Films. Powell and Universal recently joined forces for Twisters, which grossed $372M globally. Powell is hot s**t in Hollywood right now, and his pairing with Apatow will turn heads.

Powell’s untitled comedy with Apatow isn’t his first writing project. He co-wrote the screenplay for 2023’s Hit Man with Richard Linklater and is currently working on a script for reviving the environmentally friendly superhero Captain Planet. He’s also a contributing writer for Chad Powers, an eight-episode sports comedy series about a disgraced college quarterback named Russ Holliday who disguises himself as Chad Powers and walks onto a struggling southern football team to revive his football career. Steve Zahn (Silo), Perry Mattfield (Mending the Line, Shameless), Clayne Crawford (A Walk to Remember, Lethal Weapon), Toby Huss (Halt and Catch Fire, King of the Hill) and more lead the cast alongside Powell.

Glen Powell also stars in Edgar Wright’s The Running Man, which focuses on a man who joins a game show where contestants, allowed to go anywhere in the world, are pursued by “hunters” hired to kill them. Based on Stephen King’s original story, the project stars Katy O’Brien, Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Colman Domingo, William H. Macy, David Zayas, Emilia Jones, and more.

Do Glen Powell and Judd Apatow have the chemistry to create a worthwhile comedy? What would your country singer’s stage name be? Let us know in the comments section below.