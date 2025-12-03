Chad Powers gets a Season 2 renewal at Hulu

Touchdown! Chad Powers Season 2 is happening at Hulu!

According to reports, the sports-comedy series Chad Powers, starring Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters) as Russ Holliday, is getting renewed at Hulu. Today’s report is excellent news for fans of the original six-episode run, as the first batch of episodes ended with a cliffhanger.

What is Chad Powers about?

In Chad Powers, Glen Powell plays Russ Holliday, a disgraced football player who gets a second chance to play the field by going undercover as Chad Powers, a player for the South Georgia Catfish. The show’s concept is based on ESPN and Omaha Productions’ “Eli’s Places,” in which Eli Manning disguised himself to engage in Penn State’s walk-on tryouts.

In addition to Glen Powell, the cast includes Chad Powers, Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia Yeager, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny, and Steve Zahn as Coach Jake Hudson.

Glen Powell on wanting a second season of the show

“The reality is there’s a lot more story to be told. There was a construction early on for an arc of what the Catfish would look like. So we have a beginning, middle and end in mind. But people have to tune in and show us they want to see it. We believe in this show. I believe we have a hit show here and one the world’s really going to love,” Powell told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “If we get the privilege to make a second season, we have some fun stuff in mind.”

Our thoughts on Chad Powers

JoBlo’s Alex Maidy reviewed Chad Powers for the site, saying, “Chad Powers does for American football what Ted Lasso did for soccer. You do not need to be a fan of sports to understand or appreciate Chad Powers, but you will likely connect more with the cameos from famous sportscasters and reporters featured in various segments. The game sequences are shot well but are ancillary to the practices, team-building, and individual character dynamics that factor heavily in each episode. By the finale, Chad Powers will have you liking some characters more than others and leave you desperate to see where the story will go next. Glen Powell has shown himself to be talented in action, comedy, and drama, and Chad Powers has all three. This is a fun story that should not have worked at all, but led by Powell, Chad Powers is a winner. With a very short debut season, I hope Chad Powers connects with audiences and garners an early renewal to see where this show goes next.”

Are you excited that Chad Powers is getting a second season at Hulu? Let us know in the comments section below.