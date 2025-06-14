Glen Powell sports comedy series Chad Powers gets new teaser ahead of September release

If I can’t play as Russ, I’ll play as someone else…And that someone else is Chad Powers, who, ugly or not, is ready to hit the gridiron. Arriving today is a brief, 15-second teaser that shows off Glen Powell as he takes to the field as the title character of the upcoming Hulu comedy.

In the teaser for Chad Powers, we see the social media thrashing of Russ Holiday, a “dumpster fire” and “clown show” who has turned into an absolute disgrace. So he hits the makeup chair to disguise himself as Powers and finally get back into the game. The teaser will officially premiere during game four of the NBA Finals, where the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder both look to break the 2-2 series tie.

Here is the official plot of Chad Powers, as per Hulu: “When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers. Based on the sketch produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions that aired on ESPN+ as part of the Eli’s Places series, the half-hour comedy from 20th Television will stream on Hulu. Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot.”

Chad Powers streams on Hulu beginning on September 30th, with two episodes debuting; the first is co-written by co-creators Powell and Michael Waldron, with Waldron credited with that second episode as well.

The character has his origins in Eli Manning’s Eli’s Places series on ESPN, with the two-time Super Bowl champ and New York Giants quarterback going undercover as Chad Powers to try out for Penn State’s football team. Manning serves as an executive producer.

Glen Powell has done plenty of TV work, including playing another Chad on Scream Queens and numerous one-offs before hitting it big, but this looks like just the sort of project that will serve him well. Whether it proves to be a touchdown or not, Powell’s star power will no doubt be an immediate draw. Later this year, Powell also has Edgar Wright’s The Running Man remake lined up.

Will you be checking out Chad Powers this fall?