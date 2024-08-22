Glen Powell delivers his best wispy mustache in the first look at Chad Powers comedy series

Glenn Powell looks damn near unrecognizable in the first look at his upcoming Chad Powers comedy series for Hulu.

Glen Powell has been just about everywhere lately, but chances are you might not recognize him in his latest role as Chad Powers. Hulu has dropped the first look at the upcoming half-hour comedy series, which is based on the character created by Eli Manning for his ESPN+ docuseries Eli’s Places. Powell looks damn near unrecognizable in the role, complete with a smattering of freckles and a wispy mustache.

Check out the first look at Glen Powell as Chad Powers below!

The official description for the series reads: “ When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s (Powell) college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers. ” Production on the series has now officially started production.

Chad Powers comes from co-creators and executive producers Glen Powell and Michael Waldron, with Eli Manning serving as executive producer alongside Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, and ESPN. Powell also co-wrote the pilot episode with Waldron.

Glen Powell was most recently seen in Twisters, playing storm-chasing superstar Tyler Owens. He stars alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Kate Cooper, “ a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives. ” You can check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray right here.

In addition to Chad Powers, the actor has more than a few projects on his slate, including a remake of The Running Man with Edgar Wright, a reimagining of Warren Beatty’s Heaven Can Wait, an unknown J.J. Abrams event film, and Top Gun 3.