Glen Powell is currently in talks to star in the next film from J.J. Abrams

Glen Powell is a worker. He’s currently on an early 2000s Colin Ferrell/Samuel L. Jackson/Morgan Freeman run where he’s seemingly in everything. The breakout star of Top Gun: Maverick, who has two movies coming out this summer — Hit Man and Twisters — was also recently reported to join Margaret Qualley and Ed Harris in the thriller Huntington for writer/director John Patton Ford. Plus, he has stated that he and his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney are currently looking for more projects to star in after they capitalized on their on-set romance speculation.

The Hollywood Reporter is now confirming that Powell is in talks to star in the next movie from sci-fi blockbuster director J.J. Abrams. According to THR, no deal has yet to be made and there is no word on what the plot will be. However, it is also reported that this film will not involve a time travel plot element, which has been rumored to be a part of the next Abrams movie. Powell and Abrams have already collaborated as producers on Paul Crowder’s documentary The Blue Angels, which will be flying into IMAX on May 17 before landing on the streamer Prime Video a week later. The Blue Angels is a doc that follows a year with the Navy’s highly revered Flight Demonstration Squadron, which can usually be seen over high-profile American events.

This news also comes just after Powell was reported to join Anthony Mackie and Laura Dern in a legal drama titled Monsanto. The film will be written and directed by John Lee Hancock, who is known for The Blind Side and The Founder. Per THR, “Monsanto tells the true story of young, untried attorney Brent Wisner (Powell), who takes on a seemingly insurmountable case against the giant U.S. chemical company Monsanto on behalf of Dewayne ‘Lee’ Johnson (Mackie). Johnson used the company’s best-known product, Roundup, a wildly financially successful weed and grass pesticide killer, as part of his job as a high school groundskeeper and is now suffering illnesses.”